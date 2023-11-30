Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,500 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.04. 615,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,210. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

