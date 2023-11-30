Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,600 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 69,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,347. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

