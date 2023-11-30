Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 26,100 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Nordstrom accounts for 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,097. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

