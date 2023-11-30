Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Apollo Global Management comprises 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 933,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

