Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.95. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

