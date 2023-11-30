Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $435,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

KEYS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.77. The stock had a trading volume of 413,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

