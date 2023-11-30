Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $458,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,740 shares of company stock worth $27,222,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,243,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,137. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.