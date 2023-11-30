Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $10,689,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,768,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

