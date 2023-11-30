Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $7.08 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 674,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

