Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $804,000 Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for about 1.5% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

