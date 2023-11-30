Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $195,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,363 shares of company stock valued at $193,101. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,674. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

