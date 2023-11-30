Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $247,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 118,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,022. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

