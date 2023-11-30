Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $258,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.85. 191,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

About IDEX



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.



