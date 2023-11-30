Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $340,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 230,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

