Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $372,000 in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSE ATI traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 389,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,121. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

