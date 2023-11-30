Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $395,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,107. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

