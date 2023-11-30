Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $422,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $523.63. 40,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

