Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $430,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 244,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

