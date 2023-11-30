Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $555,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. DraftKings comprises 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370,391. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,681,681 shares of company stock worth $60,929,725. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

