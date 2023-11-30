Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $135,000 Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 126,187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 69.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 387,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,894,000 after purchasing an additional 158,426 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

BUR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 136,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

