Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $156,000 Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.