Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $231,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Uniti Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 384,244 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 233,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,395. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

