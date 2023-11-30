Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $377,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.32. 77,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $149,055.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $4,625,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

