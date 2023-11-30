Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $497,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

