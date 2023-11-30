Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $550,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Jabil comprises about 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.56. 879,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,911. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

