Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $576,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 329,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,128. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

