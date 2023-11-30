Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $793,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. AAR comprises 1.5% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.97. 21,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,998. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

