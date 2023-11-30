Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $964,000 Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. NV5 Global comprises 1.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $151.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.10.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $584,031. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

