Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %

DKS stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $128.95. 464,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

