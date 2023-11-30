Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. REGENXBIO comprises 1.4% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 84,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $864.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

