Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

