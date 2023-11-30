Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 166,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 89.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142,639 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 274,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 125.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 598,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,332. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

