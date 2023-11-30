Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 1,071,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,142. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

