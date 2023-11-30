Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,677,000 after buying an additional 784,200 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after buying an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 243,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

