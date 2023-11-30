Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,400 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after acquiring an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,212. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,849. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

