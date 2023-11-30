Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,900 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $14,689,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $6,026,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares in the company, valued at $36,893,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 198,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.