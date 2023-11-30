Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Sells 16,200 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 284,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 339,502 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 231,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,449. The company has a market cap of $854.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

