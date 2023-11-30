Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Sells 18,500 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,743,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

