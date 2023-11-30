Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $262,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 14,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 91 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,094.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,439. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,051.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

