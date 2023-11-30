Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $289,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Performance Food Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 19,455 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Performance Food Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,469,463 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $329,480,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. 130,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,123. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

