Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $335,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

CDE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 2,318,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,716. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

