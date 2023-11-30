Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $385,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MPC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.73. 857,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,619. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

