Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,681. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $162.39 and a one year high of $231.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.