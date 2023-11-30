Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 2,139,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,666. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

