Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,848 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.78. 44,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,709. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

