Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Nextracker makes up 4.5% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 275,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,013. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

