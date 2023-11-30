Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 683,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

