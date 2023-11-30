Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 5,940 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $275.21 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $277.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.