Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 488.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Wabash National by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WNC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

