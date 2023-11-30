Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,129 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 56,186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,683 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,569 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,065,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 647,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 185,596 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 767,249 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

